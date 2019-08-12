Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.93. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 423 shares traded.

SAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

