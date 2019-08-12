Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

