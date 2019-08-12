savedroid (SVD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. savedroid has a total market cap of $751,568.00 and $142.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, savedroid has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.89 or 0.04260860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.