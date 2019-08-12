SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce sales of $18.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.70 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $13.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $75.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.95 million, with estimates ranging from $80.40 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBBX shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Edward J. Leppert bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,116.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,184 shares of company stock valued at $49,441 and have sold 17,607 shares valued at $394,409. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 6,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

