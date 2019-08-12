Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 141,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 327,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.