Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,469. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

