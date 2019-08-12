Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Decreased by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28.

