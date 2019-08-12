Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $188.00

Shares of Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 35088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

