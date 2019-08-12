Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.99

Shares of Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and traded as high as $33.00. Security Federal Co. (SC) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

