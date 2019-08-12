SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price (up previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 778.17 ($10.17).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 763.60 ($9.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 750.89. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 792.80 ($10.36). The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

