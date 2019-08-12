Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,226,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 6,884,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.08. 1,823,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,208. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

