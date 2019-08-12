Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SENS. Raymond James lowered Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

SENS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 777,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,122. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Senseonics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

