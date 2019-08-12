Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT Set at $11.00 by Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been given a $11.00 price objective by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -0.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.