Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $150,691.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

