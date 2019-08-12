Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 200,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,824. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98.

