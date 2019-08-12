Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 196,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

