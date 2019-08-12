Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Celgene stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,014. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

