Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,176 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,374.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,429,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,992,000 after buying an additional 12,237,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,807,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 108,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,393 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,143,000 after purchasing an additional 696,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,732,000 after purchasing an additional 501,232 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $108.11. 11,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $108.16.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

