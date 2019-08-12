SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 809.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth $80,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $146,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. 76,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,953. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.