SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,344 shares of company stock worth $5,415,046. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.16.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. 346,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,784. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

