SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $741,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,579 shares of company stock worth $7,948,205. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

