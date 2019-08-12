Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $741.50

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 741.50 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 742 ($9.70), with a volume of 97272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748.50 ($9.78).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (down from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 876 ($11.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 803.38.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

