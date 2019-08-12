Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.18. 140,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$15.11 and a twelve month high of C$28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.86.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$349.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

