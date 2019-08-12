Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.25 ($39.83) and last traded at €34.50 ($40.12), approximately 7,347 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($41.28).

SAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.20 ($56.05).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.78. The firm has a market cap of $412.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.24.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.