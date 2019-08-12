Short Interest in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declines By 27.4%

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,882. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3,824.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

