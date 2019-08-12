Short Interest in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Drops By 22.8%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,706,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 4,798,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 481,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,448. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. Dermira has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter worth about $9,485,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter worth about $4,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 68.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 310,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DERM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

