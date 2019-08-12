Short Interest in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 25.1%

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 921,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 1,230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 5,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 275,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 168,638 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 660.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 155,765 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

DHX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 167,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

