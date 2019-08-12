Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 33.3%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,944. Dogness International has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Get Dogness International alerts:

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dogness International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.