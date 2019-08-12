Short Interest in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Decreases By 41.6%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 2,510,400 shares. Currently, 33.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 4.09% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of DPW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 73,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,387. DPW has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $456.80.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($41.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

