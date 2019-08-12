Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Rises By 120.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
GFED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
