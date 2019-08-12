Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Rises By 120.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

GFED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.