Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 26.2%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.38. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

