Short Interest in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 24.1%

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 314,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89. Materion has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Materion by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,752,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Materion by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

