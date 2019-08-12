Short Interest in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Decreases By 30.5%

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 246,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBTF shares. TheStreet downgraded MBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MBTF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 9,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. MBT Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

