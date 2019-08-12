Short Interest in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rises By 550.0%

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

