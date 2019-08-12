Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Expands By 41.1%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.22% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

