Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expands By 106.5%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.43. 7,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The company has a market cap of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

