Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Rises By 43.6%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAR. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

