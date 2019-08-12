Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 29.1%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 36.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Silicom by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

SILC traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 65,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,690. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

