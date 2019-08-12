Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Declines By 49.1%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of XPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,330. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.