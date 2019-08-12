Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Declines By 24.3%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,125,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 21,302,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,384,267,000 after buying an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $475,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,971,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,317.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 591,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 567,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,636. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

