Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €34.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.90 ($40.58) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.44 ($44.69).

SHL stock opened at €36.15 ($42.03) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 52-week high of €39.95 ($46.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

