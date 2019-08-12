Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $217,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,380 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.