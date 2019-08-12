Signaturefd LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

ACWI stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.24. 87,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

