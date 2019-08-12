Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after purchasing an additional 321,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,549,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,085,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. 46,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,663. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.