Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.15. 140,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,106. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $134.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

