Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up approximately 12.4% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Stericycle worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $168,624,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,704,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 31.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 635,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stericycle by 86.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 848,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 392,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 455.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 257,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.