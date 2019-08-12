Smart Money Group LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.53. 8,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,774. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.