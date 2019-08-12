Smart Money Group LLC Buys 53,798 Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Janus Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 5.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,671. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89.

