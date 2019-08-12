Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

