Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 778 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. 576,915 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

